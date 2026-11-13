RECAP | Leafs vs Wild | Nov. 12, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-11-2, 18 POINTS) vs. MINNESOTA WILD (14-3-4, 32 POINTS)
November 12, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Auston Matthews got the Maple Leafs on the board with his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Zack MacEwen and Darren Raddysh featured on the goal with the assists.
- Auston Matthews scored his 74th career game-tying goal and moved within one of matching Mats Sundin (75) for the most in franchise history.
- Zack MacEwen capped off a two-point second period with a goal at the 6:59 mark. With the goal, MacEwen recorded the fifth multi-point game of his career and his second with the Maple Leafs.
- Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves on 25 shots in tonight’s loss.
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto went 36/59 (61%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-8-1 at home and 5-6-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 3-9-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal and fall to 1-9-0 when trailing after two periods.
- Toronto allows an empty net goal for the third consecutive game.
- An opposing player (Boldy) recorded a hat trick against the Maple Leafs for the first time since April 13, 2026 (DAL – Bourque).