RECAP | Leafs vs Wild | Nov. 12, 2026

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TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-11-2, 18 POINTS) vs. MINNESOTA WILD (14-3-4, 32 POINTS)

November 12, 2026

GAME SUMMARY         |           EVENT SUMMARY        |           FACE-OFF SUMMARY

PLAYER NOTES

  • Auston Matthews got the Maple Leafs on the board with his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Zack MacEwen and Darren Raddysh featured on the goal with the assists. 
  • Auston Matthews scored his 74th career game-tying goal and moved within one of matching Mats Sundin (75) for the most in franchise history. 
  • Zack MacEwen capped off a two-point second period with a goal at the 6:59 mark. With the goal, MacEwen recorded the fifth multi-point game of his career and his second with the Maple Leafs. 
  • Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves on 25 shots in tonight’s loss. 

TEAM NOTES

  • The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. 
  • Toronto went 36/59 (61%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
  • Toronto falls to 4-8-1 at home and 5-6-1 against Western Conference opponents. 
  • Toronto are 3-9-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal and fall to 1-9-0 when trailing after two periods. 
  • Toronto allows an empty net goal for the third consecutive game. 
  • An opposing player (Boldy) recorded a hat trick against the Maple Leafs for the first time since April 13, 2026 (DAL – Bourque).

News Feed

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2026-27 NHL Regular Season Schedule

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Preseason Schedule

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Duhaime

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zack MacEwen

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Jack Roslovic

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Teddy Blueger

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Colton Sissons

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Troy Stecher

Maple Leafs Draft Forward Gavin McKenna with the First Overall Selection

Toronto Marlies Win 2026 Calder Cup

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller Head Coach

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Philadelphia