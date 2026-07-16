Maple Leafs Announce 2026-27 NHL Regular Season Schedule

LFS26-Schedule-Release-Assets_Email_1920x1080

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

This year’s regular season will begin on Tuesday, September 29 when the Maple Leafs host the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will wrap their 2026-27 regular season schedule on the road, facing off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens on Saturday, April 10.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

• Longest home stand: Six games (3x) – November 3 to November 14

• Longest road stretch: Seven games (2x) – December 22 to January 7

• Number of back-to-back games: 11

• Busiest month: 16 games – March

• Busiest home month: Nine games – November

• Busiest road month: Eight games (3x) – November, December, March

• Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 27 games

Tickets for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale the week of August 17. Fans looking for the latest updates and priority access to Maple Leafs tickets for the upcoming season are encouraged to sign up for Fan Access online or via the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Preseason Schedule

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Duhaime

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zack MacEwen

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Jack Roslovic

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Teddy Blueger

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Colton Sissons

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Troy Stecher

Maple Leafs Draft Forward Gavin McKenna with the First Overall Selection

Toronto Marlies Win 2026 Calder Cup

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller Head Coach

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Philadelphia

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tinus Luc Koblar to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Marlies head back to Toronto with 2-0 lead in Calder Cup Finals