Maple Leafs Announce 2026-27 NHL Regular Season Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

This year’s regular season will begin on Tuesday, September 29 when the Maple Leafs host the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto will wrap their 2026-27 regular season schedule on the road, facing off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens on Saturday, April 10.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

• Longest home stand: Six games (3x) – November 3 to November 14

• Longest road stretch: Seven games (2x) – December 22 to January 7

• Number of back-to-back games: 11

• Busiest month: 16 games – March

• Busiest home month: Nine games – November

• Busiest road month: Eight games (3x) – November, December, March

• Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 27 games

Tickets for the 2025-26 regular season will go on sale the week of August 17. Fans looking for the latest updates and priority access to Maple Leafs tickets for the upcoming season are encouraged to sign up for Fan Access online or via the Toronto Maple Leafs app.