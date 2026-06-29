Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the roster for the club's 2026 Development
Camp.
Players will undergo medicals on Wednesday, July 1, while the first full-team on-ice session
and media availability will take place on Thursday, July 2, at Ford Performance Centre.
A total of 53 players (29 forwards, 18 defencemen, six goaltenders) are slated to take part in
this year’s development camp. Attending this year’s camp will be 23 Maple Leaf draft picks,
including all 10 of Toronto’s selections from the 2026 NHL Draft. They Include forwards
Gavin McKenna, Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams and Brody Pepoy; defencemen Alexander
Bilecki, Ethan MacKenzie, Måns Gudmunssson and Yaroslav Fedoseyev; and goaltenders
Juuso Ainasto and Patriks Plumins. Also in attendance will be five draft picks from the 2025
NHL Draft (forwards William Belle, Tyler Hopkins, Tinus Luc Koblar, and Harry Nansi, as well
as defenceman Rylan Fellinger), six draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Miroslav Holinka,
Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, Sam McCue, Timofei Obvintsev, Alex Plesovskikh), one
draft pick from the 2023 NHL Draft (Hudson Malinoski), and one draft pick from the 2022
NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer).
In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include three players
signed to an NHL contract (Vincent Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley) and one player
signed to AHL contracts (Frank Djurasevic). Additionally, the Maple Leafs have a total of 26
free agents attending this year’s camp.
Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser and her
staff will oversee this year’s camp.