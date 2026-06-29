Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the roster for the club's 2026 Development

Camp.

Players will undergo medicals on Wednesday, July 1, while the first full-team on-ice session

and media availability will take place on Thursday, July 2, at Ford Performance Centre.

A total of 53 players (29 forwards, 18 defencemen, six goaltenders) are slated to take part in

this year’s development camp. Attending this year’s camp will be 23 Maple Leaf draft picks,

including all 10 of Toronto’s selections from the 2026 NHL Draft. They Include forwards

Gavin McKenna, Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams and Brody Pepoy; defencemen Alexander

Bilecki, Ethan MacKenzie, Måns Gudmunssson and Yaroslav Fedoseyev; and goaltenders

Juuso Ainasto and Patriks Plumins. Also in attendance will be five draft picks from the 2025

NHL Draft (forwards William Belle, Tyler Hopkins, Tinus Luc Koblar, and Harry Nansi, as well

as defenceman Rylan Fellinger), six draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Miroslav Holinka,

Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, Sam McCue, Timofei Obvintsev, Alex Plesovskikh), one

draft pick from the 2023 NHL Draft (Hudson Malinoski), and one draft pick from the 2022

NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer).

In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include three players

signed to an NHL contract (Vincent Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley) and one player

signed to AHL contracts (Frank Djurasevic). Additionally, the Maple Leafs have a total of 26

free agents attending this year’s camp.

Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser and her

staff will oversee this year’s camp.