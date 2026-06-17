Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller 41st Head Coach In Franchise History

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Jim Hiller has been hired as the hockey club's head coach.

“Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL,” said General Manager John Chayka. “He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” said Hiller. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

Hiller, 57, becomes the 41st head coach in franchise history since the team's founding in 1917. He joins Toronto after serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 2023-24 through 2025-26. Hiller compiled a combined 93-58-24 record and a .600 win percentage in 175 games with Los Angeles. Prior to becoming head coach of the Kings, Hiller spent two seasons as an assistant coach in Los Angeles from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

Before joining the Kings, Hiller served as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from 2019-20 to 2021-22 and the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-16 to 2018-19. During his four seasons in Toronto, the Maple Leafs qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on three occasions.

Prior to joining the NHL ranks, Hiller spent 11 seasons coaching junior hockey in Canada between the Western Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League. During a five-year stint with the Tri-City Americans from 2009-10 to 2013-14, Hiller led the club to two division titles and five consecutive playoff appearances. He was named the Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year and Western Hockey League Coach of the Year in 2011-12 after guiding Tri-City to a 50-18-2-2 record and 104-point season.

A native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, Hiller served as an assistant coach for Canada at the 2010 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, helping the club capture a gold medal. Hiller was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 10th round (207th overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft and appeared in 63 career NHL games with Los Angeles, recording 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).