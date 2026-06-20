Toronto Marlies Win 2026 Calder Cup

The Toronto Marlies are the 2026 American Hockey League Calder Cup Champions following a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves.

This evening, the AHL awarded Artur Akhtyamov the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, honouring the goaltender as the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Kazan, Russia native made his NHL debut on December 13, 2025 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Toronto accomplished another franchise milestone with its victory, becoming only the sixth team in league history to become champions after winning as many as four elimination games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. This series marks the Marlies’ third appearance in the Calder Cup Finals and second championship, including in 2012 with a 0-4 series loss to the Norfolk Admirals, in 2018 with a 4-3 series win against the Texas Stars and now 2026 following the 4-1 series win against the Chicago Wolves.