Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Troy Stecher

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed defenceman Troy Stecher to a two-year contract.

Stecher, 32, skated in 58 games with the Maple Leafs last season, recording 14 points (three goals, 11 assists). In 624 career NHL games with Vancouver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Arizona, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, Stecher has registered 131 points (25 goals, 106 assists), while adding four goals and three assists in 29 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Internationally, Stecher has represented Canada at the 2019 and 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championships, capturing gold in 2021 and silver in 2019.

Stecher was originally signed to an entry-level contract by Vancouver on April 13, 2016.