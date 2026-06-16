Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Philadelphia

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson and a third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit.

Andrae, 24, skated in 61 games for Philadelphia last season, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) while adding one assist in four playoff games. In 107 career NHL games, the Västervik, Sweden native has registered 20 points (three goals, 17 assists).

Andrae was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (54th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ersson, 26, appeared in 33 games for the Flyers last season, posting a 14-11-5 record with a goals-against average of 3.12 and an .870 save percentage. In 143 career NHL games, the Falun, Sweden native has a combined 65-50-17 record, 3.01 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.

Ersson was originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.