Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Duhaime

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Brandon Duhaime to a three-year contract.

Duhaime, 29, appeared in 82 games with the Washington Capitals last season, recording four goals and five assists. The Coral Springs, Florida native has skated in 375 career NHL regular season games with Minnesota, Colorado and Washington, recording 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists). He has appeared in 33 career playoff games between the Wild, Avalanche and Capitals, registering four goals and one assist.

Duhaime was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.