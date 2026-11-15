RECAP | Leafs vs Oilers | Nov. 14, 2026

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TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-12-2, 18 POINTS)

Vs.

EDMONTON OILERS (15-3-3, 33 POINTS)

November 14, 2026

GAME SUMMARY         |          EVENT SUMMARY        |           FACE-OFF SUMMARY

PLAYER NOTES

  • John Tavares skated in his 609th career game as a Maple Leaf. He passes Wendel Clark (608) for sole possession of 24th on the all-time games played register for the franchise. 

TEAM NOTES

  • The Maple Leafs were 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. 
  • Toronto went 24/48 (50%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
  • Toronto falls to 4-9-1 at home and 5-7-1 against Western Conference opponents. 
  • Toronto are 3-10-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal and fall to 1-10-0 when trailing after two periods. 
  • Toronto is shutout at home for the second time this season (Nov. 8 vs. NJD).

News Feed

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2026-27 NHL Regular Season Schedule

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Preseason Schedule

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Duhaime

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zack MacEwen

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Jack Roslovic

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Teddy Blueger

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Colton Sissons

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Troy Stecher

Maple Leafs Draft Forward Gavin McKenna with the First Overall Selection

Toronto Marlies Win 2026 Calder Cup

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller Head Coach

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Philadelphia