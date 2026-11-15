RECAP | Leafs vs Oilers | Nov. 14, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-12-2, 18 POINTS)
Vs.
EDMONTON OILERS (15-3-3, 33 POINTS)
November 14, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- John Tavares skated in his 609th career game as a Maple Leaf. He passes Wendel Clark (608) for sole possession of 24th on the all-time games played register for the franchise.
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto went 24/48 (50%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-9-1 at home and 5-7-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 3-10-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal and fall to 1-10-0 when trailing after two periods.
- Toronto is shutout at home for the second time this season (Nov. 8 vs. NJD).