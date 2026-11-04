RECAP | Leafs vs Mammoth | Nov. 3, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-7-2, 18 POINTS) vs. UTAH MAMMOTH (10-6-0, 20 POINTS)
November 3, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Jack Roslovic scored Toronto’s first goal of the game at 10:20 of the second period. With the goal, he extended his point streak to seven games.
- Roslovic’s seven game point streak is the longest of his career. His previous high was a six-game point streak which he amassed three times.
- Auston Matthews factored on a game-tying goal for the 154th time of his career and passed Dave Keon (153) for the second most in Maple Leafs history. Mats Sundin (184) is the only player with more.
- Jack Roslovic scored his second goal of the game – his first multi-goal game of the season – at 9:05 of the third period. The goal was assisted by Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly
- Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 36 shots in tonight’s loss to Utah.
ACTIVE POINT STREAKS
- Auston Matthews – Five Games (3-4-7)
- Morgan Rielly – Two Games (0-2-2)
- Jack Roslovic – Seven Games (4-7-11)
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto surrenders a power play goal against for the fifth-straight game and surrenders multiple power play goals against (2) for the first time this season.
- Toronto went 28/52 (54%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-4-1 at home and 5-4-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 3-6-0 when their opponent scores first and 1-5-0 when trailing after two periods.