TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-3 19 POINTS)
vs.
LOS ANGELES KINGS (7-11-2 16 POINTS)
November 19, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Auston Matthews opened the scoring on the 113th power play goal of his NHL career. William Nylander and Darren Raddysh picked up the assists.
- Auston Matthews scored his 68th career game-opening goal and surpassed Mats Sundin for the most in Maple Leafs history.
- William Nylander recorded the 714th point of his NHL career passing George Armstrong (713) for the seventh most points in franchise history.
- John Tavares scored his fourth goal of the season, finding the back of the net in consecutive games. Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic picked up the assists.
- John Tavares has scored in five-straight games against the Los Angeles Kings. The third longest active streak in the NHL against a single franchise.
- John Tavares skated in his 611th game as a Maple Leaf passing Billy Harris (610) for the 23rd most games played in franchise history.
- Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves on 28 shots and stopped one-of-two shootout attempts in tonight’s loss.
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto is 5-2-2 when scoring a power play goal and 3-6-0 when allowing one power play goal against.
- Toronto went 34/64 (53%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-9-2 at home and 5-8-2 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto is 5-3-3 when scoring the game’s first goal.
- Toronto is 0-2 in shootouts this season, losing once at home and once on the road (VGK).