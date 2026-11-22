TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-14-3 19 POINTS)
vs.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (9-12-0 18 POINTS)
November 21, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. His 14th goal of the season and team leading fifth power play goal. The goal was assisted by John Tavares and Darren Raddysh. All three players extended their point streaks to three games.
- Auston Matthews has scored in seven-straight home games against the Blue Jackets and matches Ryan O’Reilly (7 GP vs VGK) for the longest active goal streak by a player against a single franchise.
- Jake McCabe restored the advantage for the Maple Leafs with four seconds on the clock in the first period. It was the defenceman’s first goal of the season. Jack Roslovic and Troy Stecher picked up the helpers.
- Teddy Blueger doubled the Maple Leafs advantage at 5:10 of the second period. Dakota Mermis recorded his first point of the season with a primary assist. William Nylander also featured on the goal.
- Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves on 35 shots (0.886 SV%) in tonight’s loss.
**MILESTONES
**
- Brandon Duhaime skated in the 400th game of his NHL career.
- Chris Tanev skated in his 100th career game as a Toronto Maple Leaf.
PLAYER STREAKS
- Auston Matthews – Three Games (2-2-4)
- Darren Raddysh – Three Games (0-3-3)
- Jack Roslovic – Three Games (0-3-3)
- John Tavares – Three Games (2-1-3)
**TEAM NOTES
**
- The Maple Leafs were 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto is 5-3-2 when scoring a power play goal and 3-6-1 when allowing one power play goal against.
- Toronto went 36/64 (56%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-10-2 at home and 3-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Toronto is 5-4-3 when scoring the game’s first goal.
- The Maple Leafs drop their first game in regulation when leading through two periods (6-1-1).