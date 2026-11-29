TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-14-4 24 POINTS)
vs.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (9-15-2 20 POINTS)
November 28, 2026
**GAME SUMMARY** | **EVENT SUMMARY** | **FACE-OFF SUMMARY**
**PLAYER NOTES
**
- John Tavares got the Maple Leafs on the board with a power play goal in the second period. It was his 86th power play goal as a Maple Lead which is the fifth most in franchise history.
- Darren Raddysh and Kirill Marchenko assisted on Tavares’ power play goal.
- Darren Raddysh scored Toronto’s second power play goal of the game to give them a third period lead. Gavin McKenna assisted to extend his point streak to three games.
- Darren Raddysh (96.35 mph) recorded the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal this season behind Arber Xhekaj (97.22 mph on Nov. 5). It was his sixth goal recorded at 95+ miles per hour since 2024-25, the most among all players over that span.
- Gavin McKenna recorded his 10th assist of 2026-27 and passed Russ Courtnall (9 in 1983-84) for the sixth most in a season by a Maple Leafs player age 18 or younger. Jim Benning (24 in 1981-82) and Ted Kennedy (24 in 1943-44) lead the list.
- Gavin McKenna (0-1—1) extended his road point streak to four games and became the first 18-year-old in franchise history to record a run of that length. He is also the first teenager to do so since Auston Matthews (5 GP from March 22 – April 3, 2017).
- Sergei Bobrovaky made 38 saves in tonight’s overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
PLAYER STREAKS
- Gavin McKenna – 3 Games (1-2-3)
**
TEAM NOTES
**
- The Maple Leafs were 2-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto went 22/46 (48%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto fall to 6-4-2 on the road and 5-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Toronto is 5-10-1 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal.
- Toronto drop their first Saturday night road game and are now 3-0-1.