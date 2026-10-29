RECAP | Leafs @ Kraken | Oct. 28, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-6-2, 16 POINTS) vs. SEATTLE KRAKEN (8-4-1, 17 POINTS)
October 28, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Gavin McKenna got Toronto on the board late in the first period with his fourth goal of the season. It was Toronto’s first-of-two power play goals on the night.
- Auston Matthews extended his season-opening road point streak to seven games and became just the second Maple Leafs player to do so over the past 35 years, following William Nylander (8 GP in 2023-24). The franchise record is nine games by Harry Cameron in 1921-22.
- After an early second period goal from Seattle, Gavin McKenna responded 90 seconds later for his second goal and second power play goal of the game.
- Gavin McKenna became the third different 18-year-old Maple Leafs player to score multiple goals in a game in the past 80 years, following Vincent Damphousse (2 on Nov. 15, 1986) and Wendel Clark (2 on Oct. 19 & Oct. 13, 1985).
- Gavin McKenna (18 years, 312 days) became the youngest Maple Leafs player with a multi-goal game since Jack Hamilton on Feb. 19, 1944 (18 years, 262 days).
- Gavin McKenna (15 GP) became the 11th teenager in Maple Leafs history to record 10 career points in 15 games or fewer. Only two others have done so in the past 40 years: Auston Matthews (6 GP in 2016-17) and Mitch Marner (12 GP in 2016-17).
- Jack Roslovic pulled the Maple Leafs within a goal in the third period scoring with the teams playing at 4-on-4.
- Auston Matthews scored with 1:30 remaining in regulation with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker. Matthews’ team-leading 10th goal tied the game at 4-4.
- Gavin McKenna (2-1—3) became the youngest Maple Leafs player to record a three-point game since Ted Kennedy had 2-1—3 on March 5, 1944 (18 years, 84 days).
- Auston Matthews (1G, 2A), Gavin McKenna (2G, 1A), Darren Raddysh (2A), and Jack Roslovic (1G, 1A) all recorded multi-point games.
POINT STREAKS
- Easton Cowan extended his point streak to five games (3-3-6) with an assist on Jack Roslovic’s third period goal.
- Auston Matthews recorded a three-point night to extend his point streak to three games (2-3-5) and owns a seven-game road point streak.
- Jack Roslovic recorded a goal and an assist in tonight’s game to extend his point streak to five games (3-6-9).
- Troy Stecher extended his point streak to four games with an assist in tonight’s game (2-2-4).
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 2-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Toronto surrenders a power play goal against on the road for the third-straight game.
- Toronto went 31/59 (53%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto score with the extra attacker on the road for the first time since February 25, 2026 at TBL.
- Toronto falls to 3-3-1 on the road and 4-3-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 3-5-0 when their opponent scores first and 2-2-0 on the road.
- Current Streak: 2L