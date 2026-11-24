TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (9-14-3 21 POINTS)
AT
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-7-5 27 POINTS)
November 23, 2026
**GAME SUMMARY** | **EVENT SUMMARY** | **FACE-OFF SUMMARY**
**PLAYER NOTES
**
- Dakota Joshua deflected home a Jake McCabe point shot to cut the Maple Leafs deficit to one. Darren Raddysh picked up the secondary assist to extend his point streak to four games. The goal came at 10:14 of the second period.
- Chris Tanev scored his first goal of the season and became the sixth Maple Leafs defenseman to find the back of the net in 2026-27.
- With an assist on Tanev’s third period goal, Auston Matthews extended his season-opening road point streak to 10 games and sets a franchise mark for the longest to start a campaign, surpassing Harry Cameron (9 GP in 1921-22).
- Gavin McKenna scored at 8:55 of the third period to give Toronto their first lead of the game. It was the second game-winning goal of McKenna’s early career.
- Jake McCabe picked up a primary assist to record his first multi-point game (0-2-2) of the season.
- Gavin McKenna became the third 18-year-old in Maple Leafs history to record multiple game-winning goals. He joined Jack Hamilton (4) and Ted Kennedy (2).
- Gavin McKenna’s go-ahead goal in the third period was his fourth road goal of the season. Only two 18-year-old Maple Leafs players in the NHL's expansion era has scored as many in a single season: Vincent Damphousse (5 in 1986-87) and Jim Benning (4 in 1981-82).
- Easton Cowan sealed a Maple Leaf victory scoring into an empty cage. His 9th goal of the season was assisted by Nick Paul who also recorded a multi-point game (0-2-2).
- Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves to earn his sixth victory of the season.
PLAYER STREAKS
- Auston Matthews – Four Games (2-3-5)
- Jake McCabe – Two Games (1-2-3)
- Darren Raddysh – Four Games (0-5-5)
**TEAM NOTES
**
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto went 33/47 (70%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto improves to 5-4-1 on the road and 4-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Toronto is 4-10-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal.
- The Maple Leafs earned their first win on the road while trailing through two periods (1-4-0).
- Toronto erases a two-goal deficit in a game for the first time since March 12, 2026 vs. ANA.