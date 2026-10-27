RECAP | Leafs @ Flames | Oct. 26, 2026

P3-Final 16x9

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2, 16 POINTS) vs. CALGARY FLAMES (5-6-0, 10 POINTS)

October 26, 2026

GAME SUMMARY         |        EVENT SUMMARY        |      FACE-OFF SUMMARY

PLAYER NOTES

  • Easton Cowan scored his sixth goal of the season to get Toronto on the board in Monday night's contest. The goal was assisted by Troy Stecher and Morgan Rielly. 
  • William Nylander pulled the Maple Leafs within a goal at the 6:06 mark of the third period. Auston Matthews recorded his 800th career NHL point with the primary assist with Jack Roslovic also factoring on the goal. 
  • Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30-of-33 shots in tonight’s loss. He now has a record of 3-4-2 on the season. 

POINT STREAKS

  • Easton Cowan recorded his sixth goal of the season to extend his point streak to four games (3-3-6). 
  • Willian Nylander extended his point streak to five games (4-3-7) with a goal.
  • Morgan Rielly has points in four-straight games (0-6-6). 
  • Jack Roslovic recorded an assist in tonight’s game to extend his point streak to four games (2-5-7). 
  • Troy Stecher extended his point streak to three games with an assist in tonight’s game (2-1-3). 

MILESTONES

  • Auston Matthews recorded the 800th point (assist) of his NHL career. He becomes the fastest play in Toronto Maple Leafs history to reach the 800-point milestone (703 GP) and the fourth player in franchise history to record 800 points with the club.  

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TEAM NOTES*

  • The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Toronto surrenders a power play goal against on the road for the second time this season. 
  • Toronto allows two empty net goals in a game for the first time since April 11, 2026 vs. Florida. 
  • Toronto went 34/58 (59%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
  • Toronto has their eight-game win streak against the Calgary Flames come to an end in their final game at the Scotiabank Saddledome. 
  • Toronto falls to 3-2-1 on the road and 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents.

News Feed

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2026-27 NHL Regular Season Schedule

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 NHL Preseason Schedule

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Brandon Duhaime

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Zack MacEwen

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Jack Roslovic

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Teddy Blueger

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Colton Sissons

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh

Maple Leafs Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Troy Stecher

Maple Leafs Draft Forward Gavin McKenna with the First Overall Selection

Toronto Marlies Win 2026 Calder Cup

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Tampa Bay

Maple Leafs Name Jim Hiller Head Coach

Maple Leafs Complete Trade with Philadelphia