RECAP | Leafs @ Flames | Oct. 26, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2, 16 POINTS) vs. CALGARY FLAMES (5-6-0, 10 POINTS)
October 26, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Easton Cowan scored his sixth goal of the season to get Toronto on the board in Monday night's contest. The goal was assisted by Troy Stecher and Morgan Rielly.
- William Nylander pulled the Maple Leafs within a goal at the 6:06 mark of the third period. Auston Matthews recorded his 800th career NHL point with the primary assist with Jack Roslovic also factoring on the goal.
- Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30-of-33 shots in tonight’s loss. He now has a record of 3-4-2 on the season.
POINT STREAKS
- Easton Cowan recorded his sixth goal of the season to extend his point streak to four games (3-3-6).
- Willian Nylander extended his point streak to five games (4-3-7) with a goal.
- Morgan Rielly has points in four-straight games (0-6-6).
- Jack Roslovic recorded an assist in tonight’s game to extend his point streak to four games (2-5-7).
- Troy Stecher extended his point streak to three games with an assist in tonight’s game (2-1-3).
MILESTONES
- Auston Matthews recorded the 800th point (assist) of his NHL career. He becomes the fastest play in Toronto Maple Leafs history to reach the 800-point milestone (703 GP) and the fourth player in franchise history to record 800 points with the club.
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TEAM NOTES*
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Toronto surrenders a power play goal against on the road for the second time this season.
- Toronto allows two empty net goals in a game for the first time since April 11, 2026 vs. Florida.
- Toronto went 34/58 (59%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto has their eight-game win streak against the Calgary Flames come to an end in their final game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
- Toronto falls to 3-2-1 on the road and 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents.