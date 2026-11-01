RECAP | Leafs @ Canucks | Oct. 31, 2026

PLAYER NOTES
- William Nylander scored his 42nd career game-opening goal and passed Frank Mahovlich (41) for the eighth most in Maple Leafs history.
- Auston Matthews restored the Maple Leafs lead at 3:47 of the second period, scoring his team leading 11th goal of the season.
- Jack Roslovic (6-10—16) recorded an assist on Auston Matthews’ go-ahead goal and surpassed Brady Tkachuk (15) for the most points among players on new teams this season.
- Auston Matthews extended his season-opening road point streak to eight games and matched the third-longest run in Maple Leafs history, behind Babe Dye (9 GP in 1923-24) and Harry Cameron (9 GP in 1921-22).
- Zack MacEwen doubled Toronto’s lead and his goal stood as the game-winning goal. The sixth game-winning goal of his career.
- Teddy Blueger scored into the empty net to seal a 4-2 victory for the Maple Leafs.
- Teddy Blueger (1G, 1A) and William Nylander (1G, 1A) both recorded multi-point games.
- Teddy Blueger (1G, 1A), Dakota Joshua (7 Hits – TOR High), Zack MacEwen (GWG), and Chris Tanev (3 – HITS, 4 BLKS) all factored on the game sheet against their former team.
- Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves to earn his fifth victory of the season. He also recorded his third assist of the season factoring in on Teddy Blueger’s empty net goal.
POINT STREAKS
- Auston Matthews – Four Games (3-3-6)
- Darren Raddysh – Two Games (0-3-3)
- Jack Roslovic – Six Games (3-7-10)
TEAM NOTES
- Toronto post their first regulation win in Vancouver since December 10, 2019 (4-1).
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toronto surrenders a power play goal against on the road for the fourth-straight game.
- Toronto went 34/54 (63%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto improves to 4-3-1 on the road and 5-3-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 5-1-2 when their opponent scores first and 3-0-1 on the road.
- Toronto record their 16th victory on Halloween (Leads all NHL teams).