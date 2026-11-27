TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-14-3 23 POINTS)
vs.
BOSTON BRUINS (15-9-1 31 POINTS)
November 27, 2026
**GAME SUMMARY** | **EVENT SUMMARY** | **FACE-OFF SUMMARY**
PLAYER NOTES
- Morgan Rielly scored to tie the game at 16:53 of the first period. Troy Stecher and Brandon Duhaime picked up the assists.
- Morgan Rielly scored his second goal of the game to give the Maple Leafs the lead late in the second period. Easton Cowan and Colton Sissons picked up the assists.
- Morgan Rielly’s second period goal was the 100th goal of his NHL career. He became just the fourth Maple Leafs defencemen to record 100 goals with the franchise joining Tim Horton (103), Ian Turnbull (112), and Börje Salming (148).
- Rielly’s two-goal performance was the first time this season the Maple Leafs got multiple goals by any defenceman in a game.
- Colton Sissons doubled the Maple Leafs advantage midway through the third period. Sissons recorded his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the season skating in his first game since November 8.
- Colson Sissons’ third period goal was assisted by Gavin McKenna.
- Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves to earn his seventh victory of the season.
PLAYER STREAKS
- Easton Cowan – 2 Games (1-1-2)
- Gavin McKenna – 2 Games (1-1-2)
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill – including 1:58 of a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Bruins.
- Toronto went 35/58 (60%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto improves to 6-4-1 on the road and 5-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Toronto earns their first victory against an Atlantic Division team.
- Toronto is 5-10-0 when their opponent scores the game’s first goal.
- Toronto improves to 7-1-1 when leading through two periods and 5-0-0 on the road.