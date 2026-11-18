TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-2, 18 POINTS)
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CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (6-13-2, 14 POINTS)
November 17, 2026
GAME SUMMARY | EVENT SUMMARY | FACE-OFF SUMMARY
PLAYER NOTES
- Easton Cowan opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period. His second game-opening goal of the season. Linemates Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic added the assists on the goal.
- Auston Matthews (0-1—1) extended his season-opening road point streak to nine games and became the second skater in franchise history to start a campaign with a run of that length, joining Harry Cameron (9 GP in 1921-22).
- Teddy Blueger scored his third goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2 late in the second period.
- John Tavares also recorded his third goal of the season. His third period marker pulled the Leafs within a goal. Gavin McKenna recorded the lone assist on the goal.
- Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 25 shots in tonight’s loss.
TEAM NOTES
- The Maple Leafs were 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.
- Toronto allow multiple power play goals against in a game for just the second time this season.
- Toronto went 28/51 (55%) from the dot in tonight’s game.
- Toronto falls to 4-4-1 on the road and 5-8-1 against Western Conference opponents.
- Toronto are 5-3-2 when scoring the game’s first goal and fall to 1-11-0 when trailing after two periods.