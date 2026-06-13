Marlies Win Game One of Calder Cup Finals

TORONTO MARLIES (1-0) VS. CHICAGO WOLVES (0-1)

GAME SUMMARY | GAME SHEET | SCRUMS | PHOTOS

Toronto: B. Danford (1) (V. Lettieri, B. Groulx), C. Paré (4) (R. Tverberg, B. Valis), V. Lettieri (9) (B. Valis, M. Rifai), V. Lettieri (10) EN (B. Groulx) Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (26/28) W

Chicago: B. Nadeau (6) (R. Suzuki, J. Robidas), S. Brind’Amour (2) (N. Gunler, C. Legault) Goaltender: A. Miftakhov (21/24) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Ben Danford put the Marlies on the board at 17:45 of the first period with his first professional goal. He has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 12 postseason games.

Cédric Paré scored at 19:10 of the second period. He has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 20 postseason games.

Vinni Lettieri scored the game-winning goal at 11:32 of the third period and on the empty net at 19:51. He earlier recorded the primary assist on Danford’s first period goal. This was his fourth multi-point game of the postseason. He has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 19 postseason games.

Bo Groulx had the secondary assist on Danford’s first period goal and the lone assist on Lettieri’s empty net goal in the third period. He has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 19 postseason games.

Ryan Tverberg recorded the primary assist on Paré’s second period goal. He has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 20 postseason games.

Borya Valis picked up the secondary assist on Paré’s second period goal and the primary assist on Lettieri’s third period goal. He has three assists in nine postseason games.

Marshall Rifai registered the secondary assist on Lettieri’s third period goal. He has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 20 postseason games.

Artur Akhtyamov stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced. He is 12-6-0 this postseason with a 2.12 goals against average and a 0.927 save percentage.

TEAM NOTES

Toronto is 8-5-0 when not scoring first.

The Marlies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 5-6-0 when not scoring on the power play and 4-3-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Chicago outshot Toronto 28-25. Vinni Lettieri led the Marlies with six shots on net. Toronto is 7-4-0 when outshot by their opponent.

UPCOMING GAMES:

\All times Eastern Standard Time*

Game 2 – Sun., June 14 at Chicago – 7:00 p.m. CT

Game 3 – Tues., June 16 vs. Chicago – 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4 – Thurs., June 18 vs. Chicago – 7:00 p.m. ET

\Game 5 – Fri., June 19 vs. Chicago – 7:00 p.m. ET

\Game 6 – Sun., June 21 at Chicago – 3:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7 – Tues., June 23 at Chicago – 7:00 p.m. CT