Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tinus Luc Koblar to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Tinus Luc Koblar to a three-year entry-level contract.

Koblar, 18, recorded 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 47 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2025-26 season.

Internationally, Koblar represented Norway at both the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Division I, Group A), where he registered 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games, and the 2026 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in 10 games.

A native of Kranj, Slovenia, Koblar was selected by Toronto in the second round (64th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.