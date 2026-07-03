Maple Leafs Sign Forward Gavin McKenna To Entry-level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Gavin McKenna to a three-year entry-level contract.

McKenna, 18, recorded 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games with the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2025-26 season. Prior to joining Penn State, McKenna had registered 244 points (79 goals, 165 assists) in 133 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League. In 2024-25, he recorded 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 16 playoff games, helping lead Medicine Hat to a WHL Championship. He was named the 2024-25 CHL Player of the Year after leading the Canadian Hockey League in scoring with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games.

On the international stage, McKenna has represented Canada at numerous events, winning gold medals at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games.

McKenna was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round (1st overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft.