The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Alexander Bilecki to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Mississauga, Ontario native is in his third season with the Kitchener Rangers (OHL). Through 24 games, Bilecki has recorded 28 points (5 goals, 23 assists). His 23 assists are tied for the league lead among defencemen and rank third overall among all skaters in the Ontario Hockey League this season.

The six-foot-two, 180-pound defenceman featured in 18 playoff games during the 2025-26 season, recording two goals and nine assists helping lead Kitchener to an OHL Championship. He also added three assists in four Memorial Cup games which saw Kitchener hoist the trophy for the first time since 2003.

Bilecki, 18, was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft.