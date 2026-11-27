TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (9-14-3 – 21 POINTS)

AT

BOSTON BRUINS (15-8-1 – 31 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 27, 2026 ▪ 1:00 PM EST ▪ TD GARDEN (BOSTON, MA)

TV: TSN ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

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TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto continue their three-game road trip with a Friday matinee against the Boston Bruins. Friday afternoon is the first half of their fourth back-to-back this season. Toronto is 1-2-0 in the first half of a back-to-back. Toronto searches for its first win against an Atlantic Division rival after starting the season with a 0-3-1 record. Toronto will receive added boosts to their lineup with forwards Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons projected to return to the lineup. Toronto played to a 2-9-1 record in the absence of Marchenko and 1-5-1 in the absence of Sissons. Anthony Stolarz projects to make his fourth-straight start in the Leafs net. He has a 3-1-1 career record against the Bruins.