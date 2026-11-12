GAME DAY vs Wild | Nov. 12, 2026

Thursday night’s matchup with Minnesota will be Toronto’s fifth game on their six-game homestand

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TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-10-2 – 18 POINTS) vs. MINNESOTTA WILD (13-3-4 – 30 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 12, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK ARENA (TORONTO, ON)
TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: SPORTSNET 590

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Thursday night’s matchup with Minnesota will be Toronto’s fifth game on their six-game homestand. Like Colorado, the road team earned the victory in each game last season, so Toronto will need to buck that trend to get back in the win column. Toronto owns a 6-2-2 record against Minnesota in their last ten meetings. Minnesota own the second highest points total (30) through 20 games. Brandon Duhaime faces off against the team that drafted him back in 2016. Duhaime played 193 games for the Minnesota Wild before being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2023-24 trade deadline. Dakota Mermis suited up in a career-high 47 games for Minnesota during the 2023-24 season.

MAPLE LEAFS PREGAME NOTES - MIN 11_12
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