GAME DAY vs Oilers | Nov. 14, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-11-2 – 18 POINTS) vs. EDMONTON OILERS (14-3-3 – 31 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 14, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK ARENA (TORONTO, ON)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Saturday’s showdown with Edmonton will complete this season’s set and end Toronto’s six-game homestand. Like Minnesota and Colorado, the road team earned the victory in each game last season. With Toronto winning earlier this season in Edmonton, four-straight games have been won by the victors. The next game John Tavares plays will be his 609th career game as a Maple Leaf, passing

franchise legend, Wendel Clark for 24th on the all-time games played register for the franchise. Toronto can sweep the season series for the second time in the last three seasons. Tonight’s game will feature five former first overall draft picks – two for Edmonton (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins) and three for Toronto (Matthews, McKenna, Tavares).