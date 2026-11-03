GAME DAY vs Mammoth | Nov. 3, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-2 – 18 POINTS) vs. UTAH MAMMOTH (9-6-0 – 18 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 3, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK ARENA (TORONTO, ON)

TV: TSN ▪ RADIO: SPORTSNET 590

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto meets Utah for the final time this season as the calendar flips to November. Toronto will try to even the season series with the scene shifting to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs have not lost at home since the franchise relocated to Utah (2-0-0) three seasons ago. Toronto won the first three meetings between the two clubs but have now lost the last two and will try to get back in the win column against the Mammoth.