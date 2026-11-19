TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-2 – 18 POINTS)

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LOS ANGELES KINGS (6-11-2 – 14 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 19, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK ARENA (TORONTO, ON)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

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TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto returns home to take on the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night from Scotiabank Arena. Toronto has picked up at least a point in five-straight games against the Kings (3-0-2). Both games went beyond regulation last season with the Kings taking the extra point in each game – both in overtime. Head Coach Jim Hiller meets his former team for the first time. Hiller spent four seasons in Los Angeles – parts of two as an Assistant Coach and parts of three as Head Coach reaching the playoffs in each season. Toronto welcomes back Oakville, Ontario native Scott Laughton, who spent parts of two seasons with the Maple Leafs.