TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-13-3 – 19 POINTS)

VS.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (8-12-0 – 16 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 21, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK ARENA (TORONTO, ON)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: SPORTSNET 590

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto hosts Columbus for the first-of-two times this season. It will be a homecoming for Matthew Knies and Steven Lorentz who return to Scotiabank Arena as visitors for the first time. John Tavares faces off against Co-lumbus for the first time this season after missing the first matchup between these two clubs in October. He leads the Maple Leafs in goals (16), assists (25), points (46), and games played (41) against the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic faces off against his hometown team for the 12th time. He has five goals and five assists, including a three-point game (1G, 2A) earlier this season.