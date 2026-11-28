TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-14-3 – 23 POINTS)

AT

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8-15-2 – 18 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 28, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ PPG PAINTS ARENA (PITTSBURGH, PA)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

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TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto conclude their three-game road trip and the second half of their back-to-back with a trip to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto swept the season series winning all three games a season ago. The Maple Leafs outscored the Penguins 17-8 in those games and have won four-straight games against the Penguins. Teddy Blueger was drafted in the second round (52nd overall) by the Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft. Blueger played 250 games for the Penguins spending parts of five seasons in Pittsburgh. Nick Robertson faces off against the Maple Leafs for the first time in his career. Robertson was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft and suited up in 234 regular season games.