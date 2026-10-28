GAME DAY @ Kraken | Oct. 28, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-5-2 – 16 POINTS) vs. SEATTLE KRAKEN (7-4-1 – 15 POINTS)

OCTOBER 28, 2026 ▪ 10:00 PM EST ▪ CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA (SEATTLE, WA)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto are looking to get back in the win column against Bobby McMann and the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. This is game three of a four-game road trip all against Pacific Division opponents. This is just the eleventh meeting between these two clubs with Toronto having earned a victory in seven of the previous ten games, however, it is Seattle that has won the past two meetings sweeping the season series last year. The Maple Leafs have only lost once at Climate Pledge Arena in five trips.