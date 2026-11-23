TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-14-3 – 19 POINTS)

VS.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-6-5 – 27 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 23, 2026 ▪ 7:30 PM EST ▪ UBS ARENA (BELMONT PARK, NY)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

The Toronto Maple Leafs meet the New York Islanders for the third-and-final time this season. It will be the only matchup played at UBS Arena. Aatu Räty was recalled from the Toronto Marlies and will be in New York to face off against the team that drafted him 52nd overall in 2021. Räty has played his former club three times - scoring one goal. Former Islanders first overall pick John Tavares returns to Long Island to play his 22nd career game against New York. Tavares has

scored seven goals and recorded seven assists in 21 games. His seven goals are the third-most on the team against New York and he enters the game on a three-game point streak (2-1-3).