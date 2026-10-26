GAME DAY @ Flames | Oct. 26, 2026

Toronto shifts their focus to the Calgary Flames for the second game of a four-game road trip.

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TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-4-2 – 16 POINTS) vs. CALGARY FLAMES (4-6-0 – 8 POINTS)

OCTOBER 26, 2026 ▪ 8:30 PM EST ▪ SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME (CALGARY, AB)
TV: SPORTSNET+ ▪ RADIO: SPORTSNET 590

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP:

Toronto shifts their focus to the Calgary Flames for the second game of a four-game road trip. The Maple Leafs have enjoyed recent success against the Calgary Flames entering Monday night's contest with an eight-game win streak against Calgary - their longest active streak against a single opponent. It will also be the last time the Maple Leafs play at the Scotiabank Saddledome with a new arena coming to Calgary next season. Auston Matthews is averaging over a point-per-game against the Calgary Flames in his NHL career (12-15-27 in 26 games). He enters play on Monday just one point shy of 800 career NHL points and would become the fastest player in Maple Leafs history to reach the 800-point milestone. William Nylander who was born in Alberta owns the second-best points-per-game average of his career against the Calgary Flame (1.38) trailing only the Anaheim Ducks (1.41).

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