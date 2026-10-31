GAME DAY @ Canucks | Oct. 31, 2026

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-6-2 – 16 POINTS) vs. VANCOUVER CANUCKS (3-11-1 – 7 POINTS)

OCTOBER 31, 2026 ▪ 7:00 PM EST ▪ ROGERS ARENA (VANCOUVER, BC)

TV: SPORTSNET ▪ RADIO: TSN 1050

GAME NOTES ▪ MAPLE LEAFS DIGITAL PRESS BOX ▪ LEAFS PR TWITTER

TODAY’S MATCHUP: The Toronto Maple Leafs will complete their four-game road trip in Vancouver when they take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Toronto have played 28 games on Halloween playing to a 15-10-2-1 record – the most wins (15) of any team in NHL history. Vancouver hasn’t been an easy place to play for Toronto with just 27 wins in 85 games. The Maple Leafs could receive two added boosts to their lineup with two former Canucks returning to the lineup in Chris Tanev and Dakota Joshua. Teddy Blueger also faces the Canucks for the first time after spending the past three seasons with the franchise recording 71 points in 185 games.