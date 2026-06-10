Draft Watch Party Presented By Rogers At Scotiabank Arena

Tickets will be available starting June 11th at 10am ET through a $10 donation to MLSE Foundation

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the 2026 NHL Draft, the club will host a Draft Watch Party presented by Rogers for fans at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, June 26. The event will bring Leafs Nation together for a live viewing experience in the heart of the arena featuring activation stations, in- arena programming, alumni appearances, dressing room tours and more.

“The first overall pick carries a special place in the history of this franchise,” said General Manager John Chayka. “From Wendel Clark to Auston Matthews, those players have helped shape generations of Maple Leafs hockey. We’re excited to share this moment with our fans as we welcome the next player to begin that journey in Toronto.”

The draft watch party will transform Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, into an unforgettable celebration experience that include the following:

• Live Programming: Watch live NHL Draft coverage on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard and

enjoy pre-draft programming with giveaways, a live DJ and special guest appearances.

• Alumni Integration: Maple Leafs alumnus and one of the club’s former number one overall

draft picks, Wendel Clark, will be in attendance, along with Darryl Sittler and more alumni, for

meet and greets as well as photos alongside their banners.

• Activation Stations: Fans will have a unique opportunity to walk the arena floor and engage

with interactive activations from Maple Leafs partners, along with food trucks and a retail pop-up

courtesy of Real Sports Apparel. Rogers customers will also receive free popcorn onsite.

• Behind-the-Scenes Access: Additional team spaces on the event level will be open for fans,

including the Maple Leafs dressing room and the historied Media Centre. Fans can look forward

to photo opportunities and guided conversation as part of the experience.

Tickets to the event will be available through a donation to MLSE Foundation for $10 plus fees,

with proceeds supporting sports programming that empower youth and help them reach their full

potential. Fans can get their tickets starting tomorrow, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET via the Fan Access

platform on the Maple Leafs app.

For more information, including ticket access details and event updates, fans can visit

MapleLeafs.com.