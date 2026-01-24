Lightning recall F Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Jakob Pelletier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 24, made his Lightning debut this season on November 15 and logged 6:12 of ice time. He has appeared in 35 games with Syracuse, recording 19 goals and 41 points. Pelletier ranks third in the AHL for points and is tied for sixth for goals. He also paces the Crunch for points, goals and shorthanded goals (2), while sitting second for assists (22) and power-play goals (6). Pelletier was also selected to the AHL All-Star Game.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has played in 174 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 70 goals and 171 points with a plus-48 rating and 24 power-play tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier has skated in 87 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-3 rating and three game-winners.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.