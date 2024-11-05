Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 23, has played in four games with Syracuse this season and ranks second among all Crunch skaters for assists with four. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season on January 11, 2024, against the New Jersey Devils. Goncalves played two games for Tampa Bay in 2023-24 and averaged 9:58 of time on ice.

Goncalves was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.