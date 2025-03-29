Recap: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday put a bow on their three-game homestand with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay led 2-0 before the game’s eight-minute mark and improved to 43-25-5 this season.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring 2:02 into the first period, and Nick Perbix made it 2-0 at the 7:31 mark. A Brayden Point goal had Tampa Bay ahead 3-0 through 20 minutes.

Point’s second goal of the game made it 4-0 in the second before New York scored three times in the third period. Tampa Bay sealed the win with Jake Guentzel's empty-net goal.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 35 saves for the Lightning, while Ilya Sorokin had 19 saves for the Islanders.

The Lightning open a four-game road trip with a rematch against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, NYI 0

2:02 Nikita Kucherov (33) - Victor Hedman, Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay scored on the team’s first shot on goal, this one coming off the stick of leading scorer Nikita Kucherov with his top shelf shot from the right circle.

TBL 2, NYI 0

7:31 Nick Perbix (5) - Unassisted

After the Lightning pushed to the front of the net, defenseman Nick Perbix doubled his team’s lead with a shot into the left half of the net.

TBL 3, NYI 0

17:57 Brayden Point (37) - Ryan McDonagh, Kucherov

Brayden Point joined the first period fun at the left goalpost, burying the point feed from teammate Ryan McDonagh.

Shots on goal: NYI 12, TBL 7

Second period

TBL 4, NYI 0

19:43 Point (38) - Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

A delayed penalty on the Islanders resulted in a 6-on-5 goal for the Lightning with 17 seconds remaining in the period. Point finished a pretty passing play with his shot from the left circle to score his second goal of the game.

Shots on goal: NYI 15, TBL 11

Third period

TBL 4, NYI 1

5:58 Ryan Pulock (5) - Anders Lee, Adam Boqvist - PP

The Islanders scored on a third period power play with Ryan Pulock’s point shot.

TBL 4, NYI 2

7:47 Marc Gatcomb (6) - Unassisted

The Islanders scored their second goal of the game on a shot by Marc Gatcomb near the right point.

TBL 4, NYI 3

8:47 - Tony DeAngelo (4) - Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Pelech

New York pulled to within one goal of the Lightning on a rebound buried by defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

TBL 5, NYI 3

19:46 Guentzel (37) - Kucherov, Hedman - EN

An empty-net goal ended the offense on Saturday.

Total shots: NYI 38, TBL 24