Mishkin's Musings: Lightning look to regain the defensive form they’ve displayed for most of the season

Following the Olympic break, it’s been a difficult restart for the Lightning. After beating Toronto, they’ve dropped three straight in regulation. Prior to the current skid, they went 22 games with only a single regulation loss.
Even more troubling is how they’ve lost these games. The Lightning have yielded 16 goals during the losing streak, the most they’ve allowed in any three-game stretch this season. They’ve been out of sync as a group, and it’s resulted in leaky defensive play. Simply put, they’ve given up too many scoring chances and too many goals.
During our daily Power Lunch show on Lightning Radio, Greg Linnelli and I have fielded comments and questions from concerned fans. That’s understandable, given the team’s recent performances. But there’s no reason to believe that the defensive problems can’t be corrected.