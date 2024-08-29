Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and Community Hockey Development are set to host the 2024 Lightning Fantasy Camp, returning for the first time since 2018.

Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Fantasy Camp offers a rare chance to live out your NHL dreams. Campers can look forward to the following:

  • Skate on NHL Ice at AMALIE Arena
  • 6 on-ice sessions (3 practices & 3 games)
  • Off-ice session
  • Video lesson with Lightning video coach
  • Nightly socials with Lightning Alumni
  • Contract signing with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois
  • Lightning locker room gear and apparel, including lettered and numbered jersey
  • All-inclusive loft during TBL preseason game
  • Behind the scenes access of AMALIE Arena

Schedule of Events

Thursday, September 28

  • Alumni & Camper team outing

Friday, September 27

  • Attend Lightning Morning skate
  • Rink of Dreams game
  • Tickets to NSH vs. TBL Game

Saturday, September 28

  • Morning skate
  • Off-ice session
  • Media day
  • Game 1
  • Game 2

Sunday, September 29

  • Game 3
  • Game 4
  • Video session with Lightning coaches

Attending Alumni

Dave Andreychuk

Ryan Malone

Braydon Coburn

Jassen Cullimore

Mathieu Garon

Adam Hall

Brian Bradley

Daren Puppa

Andre Roy

Brian Boyle

Jason Garrison

For more information, please visit: https://lightninghockeydevelopment.com/ice-hockey-programs/fantasy-camp/

