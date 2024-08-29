Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and Community Hockey Development are set to host the 2024 Lightning Fantasy Camp, returning for the first time since 2018.

Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Fantasy Camp offers a rare chance to live out your NHL dreams. Campers can look forward to the following:

Skate on NHL Ice at AMALIE Arena

6 on-ice sessions (3 practices & 3 games)

Off-ice session

Video lesson with Lightning video coach

Nightly socials with Lightning Alumni

Contract signing with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois

Lightning locker room gear and apparel, including lettered and numbered jersey

All-inclusive loft during TBL preseason game

Behind the scenes access of AMALIE Arena

Schedule of Events

Thursday, September 28

Alumni & Camper team outing

Friday, September 27

Attend Lightning Morning skate

Rink of Dreams game

Tickets to NSH vs. TBL Game

Saturday, September 28

Morning skate

Off-ice session

Media day

Game 1

Game 2

Sunday, September 29

Game 3

Game 4

Video session with Lightning coaches

Attending Alumni

Dave Andreychuk

Ryan Malone

Braydon Coburn

Jassen Cullimore

Mathieu Garon

Adam Hall

Brian Bradley

Daren Puppa

Andre Roy

Brian Boyle

Jason Garrison

For more information, please visit: https://lightninghockeydevelopment.com/ice-hockey-programs/fantasy-camp/

Media are asked to please RSVP to Rachel Kilman ([email protected])