Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and Community Hockey Development are set to host the 2024 Lightning Fantasy Camp, returning for the first time since 2018.
Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Fantasy Camp offers a rare chance to live out your NHL dreams. Campers can look forward to the following:
- Skate on NHL Ice at AMALIE Arena
- 6 on-ice sessions (3 practices & 3 games)
- Off-ice session
- Video lesson with Lightning video coach
- Nightly socials with Lightning Alumni
- Contract signing with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois
- Lightning locker room gear and apparel, including lettered and numbered jersey
- All-inclusive loft during TBL preseason game
- Behind the scenes access of AMALIE Arena
Schedule of Events
Thursday, September 28
- Alumni & Camper team outing
Friday, September 27
- Attend Lightning Morning skate
- Rink of Dreams game
- Tickets to NSH vs. TBL Game
Saturday, September 28
- Morning skate
- Off-ice session
- Media day
- Game 1
- Game 2
Sunday, September 29
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Video session with Lightning coaches
Attending Alumni
Dave Andreychuk
Ryan Malone
Braydon Coburn
Jassen Cullimore
Mathieu Garon
Adam Hall
Brian Bradley
Daren Puppa
Andre Roy
Brian Boyle
Jason Garrison
For more information, please visit: https://lightninghockeydevelopment.com/ice-hockey-programs/fantasy-camp/
Media are asked to please RSVP to Rachel Kilman ([email protected])