Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night matchup against Sabres

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

When: Saturday, April 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay travels to play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday for game three of a four-game road trip... Tampa Bay is 52-50-16 all-time against the Sabres, including 27-25-6 on the road...The Lightning are 13-4-3 against Buffalo since the beginning of the 2018-19 season...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams this season by a 6-5 score on March 6 behind a Jake Guentzel hat-trick...Five different Bolts recorded multiple points in that win, one that saw both Nick Paul and defenseman Darren Raddysh finish with 1-1—2...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in that win...The teams will close the three-game season series next Sunday in Tampa...Steven Stamkos is the Lightning’s all-time leader in scoring against Buffalo with 23-25—48 in 52 games, followed by Nikita Kucherov’s 17-27—44 in 37 games...Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in net against the Sabres is Vasilevskiy, who is 13-2-3 in his career while posting a .913 save percentage and two shutouts...His goalie partner in Jonas Johansson is 1-0-1 with a .931 save percentage against Buffalo as a Bolt.

Item of the Game

Women's Metallic Canvas Shoes

Show your Tampa Bay Lightning spirit from head to toe, with the latest sneaker drop from Tampa Bay Sports. Grab the women's metallic canvas sneaker today, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, April 7 at New York Rangers

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings