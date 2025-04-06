Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a single standings point on Saturday night with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Tampa Bay, which secured a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth earlier on Saturday, is now 44-26-6 this season.

Brayden Point and Gage Goncalves each scored for the Lightning in the second period to claim a 2-1 lead and offset Tage Thompson’s second-period goal.

Jason Zucker’s power-play goal tied the game in the third period before the Sabres won the game in the shootout.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 36 saves. Tampa Bay will close a four-game road trip on Monday with a 7 p.m. game against the New York Rangers.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: BUF 9, TBL 2

Second period

TBL 1, BUF 0

1:35 Brayden Point (39) - Nikita Kucherov

A won faceoff for the Lightning led to a loose puck in front of the Buffalo net, and Brayden Point scored his team-leading 39th goal with his shot inside the left goalpost.

TBL 1, BUF 1

4:47 Tage Thompson (40) - Zach Benson

An open Tage Thompson tied the game with his shot from the top of the circles.

TBL 2, BUF 1

13:01 Gage Goncalves (6) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde

The Lightning restored their lead on Gage Goncalves’ shot from the high slot to cap a strong shift in the offensive zone.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, BUF 12

Third period

TBL 2, BUF 2

5:07 Jason Zucker (20) - Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin - PP

Buffalo tied the game with a power-play goal from Jason Zucker in the third period, burying a rebound at the right post.

Shots on goal: BUF 13, TBL 5

Overtime

None.

Shots on goal: BUF 4, TBL 4

Shootout

BUF: Quinn, Tuch

Total shots: BUF 38, TBL 24