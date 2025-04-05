Lightning claim eighth-consecutive playoff berth 

The Tampa Bay Lightning are officially one of 16 teams with a chance to win the Stanley Cup this season.

The Lightning qualified for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following the New York Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

Tampa Bay has now qualified for the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, the longest such run in franchise history. The Lightning's potential playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date.

Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com.