Lightning claim eighth-consecutive playoff berth 

With the Rangers' loss on Saturday, the Bolts have earned their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Clinch
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning are officially one of 16 teams with a chance to win the Stanley Cup this season.

The Lightning qualified for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following the New York Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay’s 2025 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

Tampa Bay has now qualified for the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, the longest such run in franchise history. The Lightning's potential playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date.

Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Tampa Bay leads the NHL in playoff success since the 2015 postseason, playing in a league-high 146 games while also winning an NHL-best 87 playoff games in that time.

Tampa Bay will continue its chase to win a crowded Atlantic Division and has seven regular season games remaining before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs open later this month.

Tampa Bay is set to visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at 7 p.m. before closing a four-game road trip against the Rangers on Monday.

The Lightning sit second in the Atlantic Division entering Saturday’s game, three points behind the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto visits AMALIE Arena on Wednesday.

The Florida Panthers sit third in the division entering Saturday, one point behind Tampa Bay.

News Feed

Mishkin's Musings: How much of an advantage is home ice in the playoffs?

Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night matchup against Sabres

The Backcheck: Lightning fight back but fall just short in Ottawa

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Senators 2, Lightning 1

Recap: Senators 2, Lightning 1

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Ottawa

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Andrei Vasilevskiy  

The Backcheck: Focused finish extends Lightning win streak to four games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Lightning honor March Community Heroes

Atlantic Division playoff race remains tight as Lightning open road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Home-and-home heads to New York

Lightning potential first round tickets for 2025 playoffs, presented by AdventHealth, to go on sale April 4

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the week

Lightning acquire F Lucas Mercuri from Carolina Hurricanes

Lightning sign F Connor Kurth to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

A picture worth more than 1,000 words: McDonagh portrait an artistic appreciation