McDonagh earns King Clancy Memorial Trophy nomination

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is being recognized for his leadership efforts not only in Lightning threads but also within the community.

McDonagh on Friday was announced as the organization’s nominee for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Each team nominates one player for the award, the winner of which will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former King Clancy Memorial Trophy winners, recipients of the historic NHL Foundation Player Award as well as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The winning player will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice, and their team is eligible to receive an NHL grant worth up to $20,000 that can organize an event related to their humanitarian cause.

McDonagh, 36, serves as an assistant captain for the Lightning and has long been active in nonprofit organizations while also sharing his passion for recognizing first responders over his NHL career.

McDonagh also participates in Tampa Bay's player ticket program, donating Lightning tickets to area first responders and organizations that support first responders and their families.

The veteran defenseman can become the first Lightning player to win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy since Vincent Lecavalier was given the honor during the 2007-08 season.

The award was first introduced in 1987-88.