Raddysh donates $20k to Moffitt Cancer Center from bald eagle initiative

Darren Raddysh walked the halls of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa on Thursday, making sure to stop every few feet to interact with those receiving treatment for various types of cancer.

He shared with each family the story of his father, Dwayne, who fought a battle with pancreatic cancer before his passing in March.

Raddysh heard multiple stories about other cancer journeys, took photos with patients and signed memorabilia for both patients, their families and staff. He was met with bright smiles on brave faces during the visit, which began with Raddysh presenting a check worth $20,000 from his bald-eagle-themed Lightning apparel this season.

Raddysh and the Lightning released a t-shirt and bald eagle plush toy to raise money for the medical care facility, which specializes in cancer prevention, diagnosis, care and research in the Tampa Bay region. Every cent of those funds were donated to the Moffitt Cancer Center on Thursday along with an additional $160,000 that was raised through the team's 50/50 raffles this season.

The bald eagle fundraiser began as an idea from Raddysh, and it soared. He still sees the t-shirts around Tampa and also spotted them in away crowds this season.

“When I was back home visiting my dad I said, ‘Maybe we should keep going with this bald eagle theme the team was going with and try to make a t-shirt and raise some money to try to help out as many people as we can,” Raddysh said of the initiative.

Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation President Maria Muller called Raddysh’s generosity “wonderful”, saying the funds will go to the Moffitt Fund and help fund cancer research.

“It's just fantastic,” Muller said. “We depend on the community across the whole region to help support all the research and the patient initiatives we do. Having that support from somebody like him is just wonderful. We're really, really grateful for that initiative.”

Raddysh gained a new perspective on the fight against cancer this season after seeing his father’s brave bout with pancreatic cancer.

The visit to Moffitt Cancer Center reminded Raddysh of watching his father receive treatment in Toronto, and he shared his own experience and well wishes with each person he met. He greeted one woman receiving care, who then invited him to return in four weeks for an update on her progress.

Raddysh met with one man and told him about Dwayne’s cancer journey. Another told the Lightning defenseman that just his presence was putting smiles on faces around the campus. In the next room over, a patient told Raddysh that she and her daughter look forward to watching him play next season.

A short while later, he was teaching a patient about hockey and inviting her to attend her first-ever hockey game in 2026-27. Muller said the player earned himself plenty of new fans on Thursday.

For Raddysh, the smiles and personal moments of the visit were just as important as the presentation of the funds.

“It means a lot,” Raddysh said. "When my dad was battling, we were trying to travel down there and trying to get him the best help we could. It's a lot on the family and the patient as well, and if it's a little bit that can help out someone else and maybe they can get over that hump and fight cancer a little bit harder, then that's something that we want. We want to help out as best as possible.”

Dwayne was diagnosed with cancer in May of 2025. One year later, the younger Raddysh continues to give back to those fighting similar battles in honor of his father.

“He’d probably be smiling,” Raddysh said of what his father would think of Thursday. “Give me a pat on the back and say, ‘You did good, kid.’”