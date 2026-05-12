Lightning to host the 9th Annual Bolts Brew Fest, presented by Publix at Benchmark International Arena on July 25

Event Brings Together Local & National Craft Breweries and Distilleries for a Night of Sampling

RJ - videoboard - 1920x1080
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that they will be hosting the ninth-annual Bolts Brew Fest, presented by Publix, at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, July 25, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of local craft breweries, liquor distilleries, oversized games, appearances by ThunderBug, and more.

An early bird presale will start May 12 at 8 a.m. on CLDeals.com and be available to Lightning and Benchmark International Arena subscribers. All presales will end on June 6 at 10 p.m. and prices will increase (see below for details). 

General Admission tickets include entry at 7 p.m. for sampling and other fun perks, including games, photo opportunities, music, and more. 

General Admission Plus tickets include early entry starting at 6 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow access to the event two hours prior to General Admission. VIP includes beer sampling, early entry from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to a VIP area within Benchmark International Arena, featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, a Lightning locker room tour, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game (limited quantities are available and only while supplies last).

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets as early as possible. The following ticket structure will be in effect:

General Admission

Doors at 7 p.m.

$40.00 Early Bird

$50.00 Advanced purchase

$60.00 Day of event

General Admission Plus

Doors at 6 p.m.

$70.00 Early Bird

$80.00 Advanced purchase

$95.00 Day of event

VIP Admission

Doors at 5:00 p.m.

$120.00 Early Bird

$130.00 Advanced purchase

$160.00 Day of event

All pouring will stop at 9:30 p.m.

A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35.00 for General Admission only. 

Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, Bolts Brew Fest features a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.

TICKETS: Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Please see above for price breakdown for price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Visit benchmarkintlarena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information. 

For more information on Bolts Brew Fest, visit boltsbrewfest.com.

News Feed

James, Goncalves rose to the occasion this postseason

Point focused on getting back to his high standards this summer

Nikita Kucherov voted Hart Memorial Trophy Finalist

Anthony Cirelli voted Selke Trophy Finalist

‘It’s never too late’: Hedman renewed by mental health break

The FourCheck: Exit interviews on accountability, contracts and the future

The Backcheck: Lightning season ends in hard-fought Game 7 loss

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1 - Game 7

Game 7 Recap: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

D’Astous Diary: Winning in Quebec, overcoming injury and a first look at Game 7

Lightning stay centered, motivated for Game 7

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

Nuts & Bolts: A winner-take-all Game 7 on home ice

The Backcheck: Goncalves OT winner, Vasilevskiy send First Round series to Game 7

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 1, Canadiens 0 - OT - Game 6

Game 6 Recap: Lightning 1, Canadiens 0 - OT

Quebec native Gourde not distracted by added attention in Round 1

Jon Cooper voted Jack Adams Award finalist