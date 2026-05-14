Moser heads to IIHF Worlds after steady season for Tampa Bay

It might be difficult to use the word ‘underrated’ to describe Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman JJ Moser after this season.

The top players from each of Tampa Bay’s 31 NHL opponents know well the talents within Moser’s toolbox after 2025-26, his second season with the Lightning.

Moser won’t fly under the radar against any team next season. He has arrived to the prime of his NHL career, and he’s done so with great momentum.

“Mo’s a special player…I think he’s one of the best defensive defensemen in the league,” teammate Darren Raddysh said. “He’s killing plays, he’s always skating. He can kind of do everything, and being on the other side of him made my job a lot easier…Mo’s a special one, for sure.”

Another global pursuit

Raddysh joined Moser on Tampa Bay’s top defensive pairing for most of this past season, the same year in which Moser played for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Moser will again represent Switzerland on the global stage this month at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which is being hosted by his home country. Team Switzerland opens play on Friday against Team USA and Lightning defenseman Declan Carlile.

Before that tournament, the 25-year-old defenseman reflected on his development into a steady cog for the Lightning this season. His continued growth led to the team signing Moser to an 8-year extension in December.

Moser’s 21 minutes, 34 seconds of time on ice per game was the second-highest on the team behind only Raddysh’s 22:42. Moser’s 91 blocked shots ranked second (Erik Cernak 91), and his plus-41 rating in plus-minus tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen.

Teammate Ryan McDonagh credited both Moser and Raddysh for their breakout seasons, calling the players who were thrust into bigger roles this season “coachable".

“They take criticism the right way when you're trying to help them out and then they apply it. They go out and they want to be those guys…That's all you want from a group is guys that are willing to do whatever's asked of them and go out and try to do it to the best of their ability,” McDonagh said. "But specifically those two guys, how important they were to our team's success this year was huge, and credit to them. They stepped up and have really cemented themselves as a huge piece for our team going forward.”