Lightning re-sign Nick Abruzzese to one-year, two way contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Nick Abruzzese (a-bruh-ZEE-zee) to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Abruzzese, 27, appeared in 56 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League last season, recording 15 goals and 51 points. He ranked fifth on the team for goals and points and was third for assists with 36. Abruzzese also played in four Calder Cup Playoff games this season, notching a goal and four points. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound forward has played in a total of 267 career AHL games with the Crunch and Toronto Marlies, registering 62 goals and 194 points. He has also played in 16 Calder Cup Playoff games with three goals and 12 points.

A native of Slate Hill, New York, Abruzzese made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2, 2022 against the Philadelphia Flyers and scored his first NHL goal on April 29, 2022 against the Boston Bruins. He has played a total of 11 NHL contests, posting a goal and two assists. Abruzzese represented Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Games and notched a goal and four points in four games.

Abruzzese was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.