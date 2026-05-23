Lightning re-sign forward Scott Sabourin to one-year, two-way contract

Sabourin played in 26 games with the Lightning in the 2025-26 season

260523-Sabourin-thumbnail
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, played in 26 games with the Lightning last season, recording a goal and five points with a plus-1 rating and 89 penalty minutes. He ranked third on Tampa Bay for penalty minutes. Sabourin also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with the Bolts, appearing in two games. He also skated in 24 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League in 2025-26, notching six goals and eight points with 22 penalty minutes.  

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 73 career NHL games between the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording three goals and 13 points with 147 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019 and scored his first career goal with his first shot on net.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

News Feed

Raddysh raises $20k to Moffitt Cancer Center from bald eagle initiative

Lightning re-sign Nick Abruzzese to one-year, two way contract

Lightning re-sign defenseman Max Groshev to a two-year, two-way contract

Moser, Carlile will represent Lightning at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Tampa Bay Lightning honor April and May Community Heroes

Moser heads to IIHF Worlds after steady season for Tampa Bay

James, Goncalves rose to the occasion this postseason

Lightning to host the 9th Annual Bolts Brew Fest, presented by Publix at Benchmark International Arena on July 25

Point focused on getting back to his high standards this summer

Nikita Kucherov voted Hart Memorial Trophy Finalist

Anthony Cirelli voted Selke Trophy Finalist

‘It’s never too late’: Hedman renewed by mental health break

The FourCheck: Exit interviews on accountability, contracts and the future

The Backcheck: Lightning season ends in hard-fought Game 7 loss

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1 - Game 7

Game 7 Recap: Canadiens 2, Lightning 1

D’Astous Diary: Winning in Quebec, overcoming injury and a first look at Game 7

Lightning stay centered, motivated for Game 7