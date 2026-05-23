Lightning re-sign forward Scott Sabourin to one-year, two-way contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, played in 26 games with the Lightning last season, recording a goal and five points with a plus-1 rating and 89 penalty minutes. He ranked third on Tampa Bay for penalty minutes. Sabourin also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with the Bolts, appearing in two games. He also skated in 24 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League in 2025-26, notching six goals and eight points with 22 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 73 career NHL games between the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording three goals and 13 points with 147 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019 and scored his first career goal with his first shot on net.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2025.