Lightning re-sign defenseman Max Groshev to a two-year, two-way contract

Groshev made his NHL debut on December 28 last season

Groshev re-signed
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Max Groshev to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Groshev, 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, played in two games for the Lightning last season, making his NHL debut on December 28 versus Montreal, recording his first NHL assist and point, while logging 13:03 in ice time with a plus-1 rating. He skated in 58 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League last season, tallying three goals and 21 points. Groshev ranked third among Crunch defensemen for assists (18), points and plus/minus with a plus-16 rating. He also played in four Calder Cup Playoff games and recorded one assist.

The native of Agryz, Russia has appeared in 181 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, notching 20 goals and 65 points. Groshev has also skated in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games and registered two assists. 

Groshev, 24, was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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